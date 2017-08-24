Shanghai to welcome more boulevards

Shanghai Municipal Administration of Afforestation & City Appearance announced that 24 local streets will be elected as "boulevards."



The streets, including Zizhong Road and Beijing Road West, will be supplementary to the existing 170 boulevards. Jiangwancheng Road is expected to be the first boulevard with cherry trees.



Experts judged qualified streets based on elements including landscape, maintenance, green features and facilities. According to the administration, 30 candidates joined the review this year; 24 will be chosen by the public between August 23 and 29.



There are six species of trees planted along the 24 finalists; cherry trees are a newcomer. Studies show that temperatures under the shade of tree-lined boulevards will be 5 C to 7 C lower. According to planning, up to 300 boulevards will be created by 2025.





