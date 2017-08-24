In violent Mexico, students don’t want to be journalists

When Mexican student Carlos David Chavez told his father he wanted to be a journalist, the reaction was dramatic: "They're going to murder you!" he said.



It is an understandable response.



Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, with more than 100 murdered since 2006.



The most recent killing was Tuesday, when a small-town investigative reporter named Candido Rios was gunned down with two other victims in the violent state of Veracruz.



The eastern state, which has a nasty history of drug cartel wars and corrupt politics, is the deadliest for journalists: at least 20 have been murdered here since 2010.



Asking questions about multi-billion-dollar mafias or government graft can be a deadly job in Mexico.



That, together with salaries as low as $300 a month and scarce job opportunities, has made journalism an unpopular career.



"The appetite to be a real reporter, the kind that goes into the field to chase down information, has diminished enormously. Especially for crime reporting," said Marco Malpica, head of the communications department at Veracruz University.



Just 20 percent of his 200 students want to be actual journalists.



"And most of those want to cover sports or finance or be TV anchors," he said.





