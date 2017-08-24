Wrongly jailed ‘satanic’ daycare couple gets $3.4m

A US couple wrongly jailed for 21 years on charges of sexually assaulting children as part of a satanic cult, received $3.4 million Wednesday from the state of Texas, months after prosecutors acknowledged their innocence.



Operators of a daycare facility, Dan and Fran Keller were at the center of a sensational case in 1991, accused by



children of abuse and dark rituals that included dismembering babies and torturing pets.



Authorities later acknowledged that the children were improperly interviewed, triggering false memories, amid a climate of fear fueled by a belief around the nation that satanists were preying upon children.



The physician who claimed to have discovered physical evidence of abuse also acknowledged in 2013 that he had made a mistake in assessing the source of one of the children's injuries.



The Kellers were freed from prison that year.



The couple had been living in poverty since their release, unable to find work in their advanced age and with their past legal troubles.



AFP





