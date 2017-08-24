Man set fire to 14 cars in Beijing over family pressure to have kids, say prosecutors

A Beijing man indicted with multiple counts of car arson told authorities he did so out of anger because his family kept criticizing him for not having children, media reported Thursday.



The suspect, 31-year-old surnamed Zhang, is alleged to have torched 14 parked vehicles around China's capital between January and September 2016, according to the Chaoyang district procuratorate.



Zhang told authorities he started his car arson spree because family members had been criticizing him for not conceiving a child despite his years of marriage.



According to reports, the frustrated Zhang told authorities he was riding a bike on his way home from work when he suddenly felt the impulse for arson and used his lighter to set a car on fire.



The suspect said he targeted vehicles around the city center that were parked in lots, along streets and near wooded areas.



Authorities estimate Zhang caused more than 700,000 yuan ($105,000) in damages.



Zhang is being charged with 14 counts of arson.



The Chaoyang district procuratorate is handling the case.



The Beijing News





