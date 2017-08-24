Amazing scenery along Argun river

The Argun River running along the border between China and Russia in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has nurtured numerous wetlands in the region. Rich in wild animal and plant life, the wetlands serve as a conditioner of the local natural ecosystem. (Photo/China.org.cn)

