Beijing Comedy Week to bring laughter to the capital

Beijing Comedy Week, hosted by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, is set to kick off on September 13, the federation announced Wednesday.



More than 60 performances will be staged over 12 days by troupes from home and abroad.



In the opening performance of the festival, the Art Troupe of Chinese Armed Police will tell a story about armed police living and working in remote boarder areas.



Additionally, two classic comedies from renowned comedy troupe Mahua FunAge, Count of Wulong Moutain and Buddy, will be staged during the week, as well as three Chinese adaptations of Western classic comedies including Cosi from Australia and Noises Off from Britain. A performance by Brazilian troupe Cla de Teatro Manual will close out festival on September 24.



In additional to performances, forums, lectures and master classes will also be held as part of the festival's activities.





