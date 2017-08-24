English edition of Chinese writer Jia Pingwa's 'Happy Dreams' unveiled at BIBF

US e-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday at the on-going Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) that it will begin selling the English edition of renowned Chinese writer Jia Pingwa's Happy Dreams on its 14 platforms around the globe starting on October 1.



A member of the Chinese Culture Translation and Studies Support Network (CCTSS), Amazon said at the ceremony that the book's print and digital versions would be made available for pre-order later that day to readers in 183 countries and regions around the world.



This is the first time that the US e-commerce site has held a global launch ceremony for the launch of an English edition of a Chinese author's work, according to a press release from CCTSS sent to the Global Times Wednesday.



Moreover, Happy Dreams is the only Chinese literature work to be included as part of Amazon Kindle's First project this year, through which readers in North America region holding an Amazon's Prime membership will enjoy privileged access to the book.



The English translation for Happy Dreams, a 2007 novel by the prize-winning Chinese author about a migrant worker named Liu Gaoxing from the northern part of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was headed by Amazon's cross-cultural publishing department Amazon Crossing.



The book was translated by UK-based prize-winning literary translator Nicky Harman.





