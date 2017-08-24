Miao ethnic group attend slope-climbing festival in SW China

People of Miao ethnic group attend the 'Papo' festival at Jialao Village of Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Qiandongnan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2017. 'Papo' festival, or the slope-climbing festival, was an occasion for match-making in ancient times for the young people of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

