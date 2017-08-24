Telecom carriers achieve H1 profit growth as competition intensifies

The nation's three State-owned telecommunication operators - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, often referred to as the Big Three - all reported higher first-half profit even as competition intensified.



While China Mobile maintained its dominant position in generating revenue and achieving net profit, the other two caught up in certain areas. All three are looking to get ahead in the next big thing, which is the fifth-generation (5G) network, analysts noted on Thursday.



China Telecom on Wednesday reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year gain in first-half net profit to 12.5 billion yuan ($1.87 billion). Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 184.7 billion yuan, according filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



"Overall, China Telecom maintained pretty good momentum in the first half, mostly from mobile services," Fu Liang, a Beijing-based independent analyst in the IT industry, told the Global Times on Thursday.



China Telecom's first-half performance put the company ahead of China Unicom, which reported net profit of 778 million yuan, despite a 74.3 percent year-on-year surge in revenue, but it still lagged far behind China Mobile in terms of revenue and profits.



China Mobile's revenue rose 5 percent to 388.9 billion, while net profit grew 3.5 percent to 62.7 billion yuan, the company said on August 10.



That means China Mobile's net profit was more than four times that of the other two combined and 26 times that of China Unicom.



"[China Mobile's continued domination] shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone; the current market structure won't change much," Fu said.



However, he added, in some regions, China Telecom had a clear advantage and China Unicom was heading for the right direction after a recent ownership shake-up.



"In the area of broadband, China Telecom shrugged off pressure from China Mobile and maintained growth," Fu noted.



China Telecom added nearly 5 million broadband users in the first half, taking its total to 128 million, which is still above China Mobile's 93.04 million, according to the China Securities News on Thursday. But China Mobile saw a much larger increase of 15.42 million, the report added. China Unicom had about 76.92 million broadband users at the end of June, after adding about 3.1 million new users in the period.



But mobile data business was the deciding factor in the telecom carriers' ability to generate revenue and net profit, according to Fu.



As of June 30, China Mobile had about 594 million fourth-generation (4G) network subscribers, generating more than half of its revenue, while China Telecom and China Unicom had 152 million and 139 million, respectively, the China Securities News report said.



"Basically, in the 4G era, China Mobile's position is not slightly challenged, but the future is 5G, and we can expect fierce competition among the three to get there first," Fu said.



China Telecom Chairman and CEO Yang Jie said on Wednesday that the company will soon conduct field tests on 5G networks in six Chinese cities, according to Reuters. China Unicom has said that it would allocate more than half of the 61.7 billion yuan fund recently raised through mixed-ownership reform for network development, according to the China Securities News report.



