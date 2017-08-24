Chinese vice premier meets Cambodian king, queen mother

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong
on Wednesday met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, who are in Beijing for a routine medical checkup.
Applauding the Cambodian royal family's important contribution to bilateral relations, Liu said China hopes to take the 60th anniversary of the relations in 2018 as an opportunity to advance ties.
The king and queen mother thanked China for its support for the development of Cambodia and expects closer cooperation with China.