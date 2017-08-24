Guangdong university to start segregating student accommodation by gender

A Guangdong Province university's recent decision to stop offering mixed-gender dormitories after ten years of doing so has triggered criticism.



Students who enroll in the Guangzhou-based Southern Medical University this year will have to move into apartments with members of the same gender - a move which will bring an end to the university's decade-long progressive gender-neutral housing policy.



The university made headlines when it introduced the policy - widely seen as a symbol of gender equality at the time - since the vast majority of universities in China segregate student accommodation by gender, The Beijing News reported.



An online poll which asked students at the university about the change found that over 80 percent oppose the end of the gender-neutral housing policy.



The most popular choice on the poll was the option which read "Mixed-gender apartments are a yin and yang balance. It's a good thing."



There have never been any negative news reports about the policy and this is a step backwards, some argued online, The Beijing News reported.



"Separating male and female students in accommodation will not break the harmonious atmosphere between them. The university ensures boys and girls have interactions freely," Southern Medical University responded.



The university will gradually sort all male and female students into separate buildings over the next 4 years, the report said.



The official reason for doing so is a lack of space.



The move aroused controversy among education experts.



Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of the 21st Century Education Research Institute, said the university should provide multiple accommodation options for students. "Removing gender-neutral housing is a rigid way of management."



