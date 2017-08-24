8 missing following landslide in eastern Switzerland

Eight people are missing following a landslide in eastern Switzerland, local media and police said on Thursday.



Searching and rescue operations are still on the way to find the missing ones, who are from Switzerland, Germany and Austria, local police said.



The landslide occurred on Wednesday in the Val Bondasca region of canton Graubunden, but initially no casualties were reported.



Local media said that about 100 inhabitants of the mountain village of Bondo were evacuated as a precaution, who as of midday on Thursday could still not return home.

