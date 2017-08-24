British defense chief hails Trump's Afghanistan move, but no word on extra military deployment

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Thursday described as "very welcome" US President Donald Trump's decision to reinforce American forces in war-torn Afghanistan, but gave no word on any possible extra military involvement called for by Trump.



In a statement issued in London, the British Ministry of Defense (MOD) gave no indication how it would respond to Trump's call for allies, including Britain, to match the US involvement.



A spokesman for the MOD told Xinhua that "the UK agrees that a political solution with the Taliban is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region."



"The UK is committed to supporting a peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led and Afghan owned," the spokesman said.



Fallon, who has been briefed on Trump's announcement by his US counterpart Jim Mattis, said in a statement given to Xinhua that "the US commitment is very welcome. In my call with Secretary Mattis we agreed that despite the challenges, we have to stay the course in Afghanistan to help build up its fragile democracy and reduce the terrorist threat to the West."



"It's in all our interests that Afghanistan becomes more prosperous and safer: that's why we announced our own troop increase back in June," he said.



However, Ton Newton Dunn, the respected commentator and political editor of the tabloid Sun newspaper, said British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to look at sending more British air force spy planes and drones to Afghanistan.



But May will stop short of any extra troops, added Newton Dunn, who said the prime minister was under growing pressure to match Trump's 4,000-strong reinforcement of US forces in the warring country.



There are currently up to 585 British troops stationed in Afghanistan alongside 8,400 American soldiers. This includes the 85 additional military advisers the MOD has already pledged to Afghanistan.



"Britain and our allies have an enduring commitment to Afghanistan, and this support helps to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terror," the statement said.

