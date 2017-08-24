China provides emergency aid of swine flu vaccine to Myanmar

China provided emergency aid of vaccine against the swine flu to Myanmar on Thursday.



The vaccine and other medical equipment worth of 25 million yuan (3.73 million US dollars) was handed over to the Myanmar side at the Yangon International Airport.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang expressed his belief that the medical aid, extended on humanitarian ground, would help in treating the disease.



Thanking China for the assistance, Thet Khine Win, permanent secretary of the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports, pledged beneficial use of the aid on patients in prevention against the influenza.



The medical equipment include N95 masks, Oseltamivir capsules, influenza vaccine, personal protective equipment and ICU ventilator.



Some 300 people were confirmed to be infected with the seasonal influenza A/H1N1-2009, also known as swine flu, across Myanmar since July 21. More than 30 have died of the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic.

