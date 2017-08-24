Palestinian official says US delegation visit 'crucial'

Palestinian President Abbas' spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah said Thursday that the visit of the US delegation to the West Bank city of Ramallah and their meeting with Abbas are crucial and important.



Abu Rudeinah said that President Abbas has held consultation with Jordanian Monarch Abdullah II and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, following their meetings with the US delegation.



The delegation consists of US President's special envoy Jason Greenblatt, US President's adviser Jared Kushner and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell.



Their regional tour included talks with Saudi, Qatari, UAE, Egyptian and Jordanian officials.



According to the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Abu Rudeinah described this visit as primarily important.



He said that "this could create a new opportunity to achieve peace based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative that would halt the deterioration in the peace process."



Meanwhile, Palestinian officials have repeatedly complained that Israel's settlement activity continues despite the US peace efforts.

