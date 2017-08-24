Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines



The New World



新世界



(xīn shìjiè)

1. Mother, where do you live? In the sky? The clouds? The sea? Show me your face. Give me a sign.



母亲,你住在哪里？在天空？在云端？在大海里？给我看看你的脸吧。给我一个信号。



mǔqīn, nǐ zhùzài nǎlǐ？zài tiānkōnɡ? zài yúnduān? zài dàhǎi lǐ? ɡěi wǒ kànkàn nǐ de liǎn ba. ɡěi wǒ yīɡè xìnhào.)



2. He is like a tree. He shelters me. I lie in his shade.



他像树一样庇护着我。我躺在他的树荫下。



(tā xiànɡ shù yīyànɡ bìhù zhe wǒ. wǒ tǎnɡzài tā de shùyīn xià.)

3. I think you still love the man, and that you will not be at peace until you see him.



我觉得你还爱着那个男人,你只有看到他才会平静下来。



(wǒ juéde nǐ hái àizhe nàɡè nánrén, nǐ zhǐyǒu kàndào tā cáihuì pínɡjìnɡ xiàlái.)

4. I thought it was dream... what we knew in the forest. It's the only truth.



我以为我们在森林中所知晓的都不过是场梦……那竟是唯一的真相。



(wǒ yǐwéi wǒmen zài sēnlín zhōnɡ suǒ zhīxiǎode dōu bùɡuò shì chǎnɡ mènɡ……nà jìnɡ shì wéiyī de zhēnxiànɡ.)