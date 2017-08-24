puzzle









ACROSS



1 Happen



6 Cut that gushes



10 Bullets on a poker table



14 Like much of April



15 Do-others link



16 "And ___ There Were None"



17 Fruity rumor mills?



19 "Take this"



20 Elemental variant



21 Great Lakes city



22 Allied nations



25 What one needs to give, to yield



26 Made like a majestic eagle



28 Harmless little pranks



30 Like some ripe apples



32 Work a jimmy



33 Took down a peg



35 Small kitchen sets



39 Hippie's adversary (with "the")



40 Black-and-white sea bird



42 Cooking tool



43 Sound of a generic cheer



44 Breed



47 Former Spanish currency



49 Catchall abbr. for omitted items



50 Money in Japan



52 Heavily trafficked German river



53 Your brother's boy



56 Acquired



58 Winning-everything link



59 Hydrox competitor



60 Your take or mine



63 Misfortunes



64 Places of excessive public attention



68 Far from busy



69 Dogs



70 Grassy plain with few trees



71 "The Untouchables" leader Eliot



72 Eagles along a coastline



73 Some paving stones

DOWN



1 Ending of some websites



2 Some workers make a dash for it



3 Spy org. in Virginia



4 Changes one's selection



5 Some breads or whiskeys



6 Ax that rocks



7 More than slightly irritated



8 Thing between levels



9 Fire truck equipment



10 Where many of the elderly are young



11 Some fruit providers



12 Capable of giving one the creeps



13 Golfing legend Ed



18 "I do," is a common one



22 Point the finger at



23 Jacob's father-in-law



24 Some cocktail garnishes



27 Game one of any series



29 Meeting that people hope gets spiritual?



31 Quick pool excursion



34 Failed firecracker



36 An hour of sleep, e.g.



37 How to save money on dining



38 Shall not, older than old-school



41 It can get you past a deadbolt



45 Multiple guiding beliefs



46 Regulated, healthy routine



48 Roofing tile



51 Trios times three



53 Situation for a tie?



54 Wear down



55 Stout's sleuth



57 "___ death do us ..."



61 Boat landing place



62 Paints used by the masters



65 Chapeau



66 Explosive stuff



67 "Mayday! Mayday!"





