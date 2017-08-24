puzzle
ACROSS
1 Happen
6 Cut that gushes
10 Bullets on a poker table
14 Like much of April
15 Do-others link
16 "And ___ There Were None"
17 Fruity rumor mills?
19 "Take this"
20 Elemental variant
21 Great Lakes city
22 Allied nations
25 What one needs to give, to yield
26 Made like a majestic eagle
28 Harmless little pranks
30 Like some ripe apples
32 Work a jimmy
33 Took down a peg
35 Small kitchen sets
39 Hippie's adversary (with "the")
40 Black-and-white sea bird
42 Cooking tool
43 Sound of a generic cheer
44 Breed
47 Former Spanish currency
49 Catchall abbr. for omitted items
50 Money in Japan
52 Heavily trafficked German river
53 Your brother's boy
56 Acquired
58 Winning-everything link
59 Hydrox competitor
60 Your take or mine
63 Misfortunes
64 Places of excessive public attention
68 Far from busy
69 Dogs
70 Grassy plain with few trees
71 "The Untouchables" leader Eliot
72 Eagles along a coastline
73 Some paving stones
DOWN
1 Ending of some websites
2 Some workers make a dash for it
3 Spy org. in Virginia
4 Changes one's selection
5 Some breads or whiskeys
6 Ax that rocks
7 More than slightly irritated
8 Thing between levels
9 Fire truck equipment
10 Where many of the elderly are young
11 Some fruit providers
12 Capable of giving one the creeps
13 Golfing legend Ed
18 "I do," is a common one
22 Point the finger at
23 Jacob's father-in-law
24 Some cocktail garnishes
27 Game one of any series
29 Meeting that people hope gets spiritual?
31 Quick pool excursion
34 Failed firecracker
36 An hour of sleep, e.g.
37 How to save money on dining
38 Shall not, older than old-school
41 It can get you past a deadbolt
45 Multiple guiding beliefs
46 Regulated, healthy routine
48 Roofing tile
51 Trios times three
53 Situation for a tie?
54 Wear down
55 Stout's sleuth
57 "___ death do us ..."
61 Boat landing place
62 Paints used by the masters
65 Chapeau
66 Explosive stuff
67 "Mayday! Mayday!"
