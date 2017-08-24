Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/24 19:34:37

puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Happen

  6 Cut that gushes

 10 Bullets on a poker table

 14 Like much of April

 15 Do-others link

 16 "And ___ There Were None"

 17 Fruity rumor mills?

 19 "Take this"

 20 Elemental variant

 21 Great Lakes city

 22 Allied nations

 25 What one needs to give, to yield

 26 Made like a majestic eagle

 28 Harmless little pranks

 30 Like some ripe apples

 32 Work a jimmy

 33 Took down a peg

 35 Small kitchen sets

 39 Hippie's adversary (with "the")

 40 Black-and-white sea bird

 42 Cooking tool

 43 Sound of a generic cheer

 44 Breed

 47 Former Spanish currency

 49 Catchall abbr. for omitted items

 50 Money in Japan

 52 Heavily trafficked German river

 53 Your brother's boy

 56 Acquired

 58 Winning-everything link

 59 Hydrox competitor

 60 Your take or mine

 63 Misfortunes

 64 Places of excessive public attention

 68 Far from busy

 69 Dogs

 70 Grassy plain with few trees

 71 "The Untouchables" leader Eliot

 72 Eagles along a coastline

 73 Some paving stones

DOWN

  1 Ending of some websites

  2 Some workers make a dash for it

  3 Spy org. in Virginia

  4 Changes one's selection

  5 Some breads or whiskeys

  6 Ax that rocks

  7 More than slightly irritated

  8 Thing between levels

  9 Fire truck equipment

 10 Where many of the elderly are young

 11 Some fruit providers

 12 Capable of giving one the creeps

 13 Golfing legend Ed

 18 "I do," is a common one

 22 Point the finger at

 23 Jacob's father-in-law

 24 Some cocktail garnishes

 27 Game one of any series

 29 Meeting that people hope gets spiritual?

 31 Quick pool excursion

 34 Failed firecracker

36 An hour of sleep, e.g.

 37 How to save money on dining

 38 Shall not, older than old-school

 41 It can get you past a deadbolt

 45 Multiple guiding beliefs

 46 Regulated, healthy routine

 48 Roofing tile

 51 Trios times three

 53 Situation for a tie?

 54 Wear down

55 Stout's sleuth

 57 "___ death do us ..."

 61 Boat landing place

 62 Paints used by the masters

 65 Chapeau

 66 Explosive stuff

 67 "Mayday! Mayday!"

solution



 



