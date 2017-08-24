Happy birthday:



Do your best to keep temptation at arm's length this weekend. Try to focus your time on improving yourself, such as furthering your education or getting some more exercise. Financial matters will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 16, 18.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will see the silver lining in every cloud this weekend. This positive take on things will prove to be contagious, allowing you to put a smile on other people's faces. Your financial luck is falling. Business matters should be put on hold for now. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You may find yourself at odds with certain members of your family this weekend. Do not lose heart, as this is quite normal. You should be able to patch things up once everyone has calmed down in a few days. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your every move is sure to have a huge impact on others this weekend, so make sure you tread carefully. Not everyone will agree with your ideas, but your dedication will still earn their respect and admiration. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not let upsetting world events stop you from moving forward. Focus on what matters most to you and stick close to the ones you love. Your friends and family will help see you through troubled times. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you want to get ahead, you will have to be far more aggressive than you have been so far. Do not hesitate to fight for what's yours, even if it means stepping on some toes along the way. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not let things get to you this weekend. Setbacks are a natural part of life. You are on the right path, all you have to do is make sure you keep moving forward. You will be in a position to lend someone a helping hand. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may be surprised at how much changing your home environment can impact your life. Focus your energies this weekend on turning your home into something unique and special. Tread carefully when it comes to relationship matters. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Relatives may try your patience this weekend. It will be wise to pick your battles carefully, however. If you turn a minor disagreement into a major confrontation, everyone will walk away upset and no one will come out a winner. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Anything worth accomplishing will never be easy. Do the work required to reach your goals, and refuse to let anyone get in your way. You do not have to spend a lot of money to make a good impression on a first date. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It seems you may not be getting the most out of your investments. Take the time to review your portfolio this weekend. There may be something that you have overlooked. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Home improvements or some minor repairs will end up costing more than you can afford if you are not careful. You will be able to stay within budget by taking the time to shop around for the best price. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although your fantasies may be a little bit unrealistic, they can provide valuable inspiration that you can make use of in real life. Do not be afraid to dream big. ✭✭✭✭