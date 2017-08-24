Iran welcomes Qatar's decision to return ambassador

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Doha's decision to return its ambassador to Tehran to continue its diplomatic mission.



"The decision is a logical and positive move by Qatar," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.



"Iran is prepared to have better ties with its neighbors based on the mutual respect and mutual interests," said Qasemi.



In an official statement by the Qatari foreign ministry on Thursday, the country said it had decided to return its ambassador to Iran and expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran in all fields.



The statement did not specify the time of the ambassador's return to Iran.



Qatar has withdrawn its ambassador from Iran in January 2016, after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran accusing the latter of failing to protect its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashahd against demonstrators who had ransacked them.

