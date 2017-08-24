China criticizes India's building roads near undemarcated boundary

India's road building near an undemarcated boundary reveals a contradiction between what India says and what it does, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.



Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks when asked to comment on India's plan to build a military road near the western section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



According to the Hindustan Times, days after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in stone-pelting at Ladakh's Pangong Lake, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the construction of a standalone road project from Marsimik La to Hot Spring. Marsimik La in Ladakh is about 20 km from the northwest tip of Pangong Lake.



The Indian Express reported that the MHA had asked the Border Roads Organization to construct the road to ensure access to vantage points for security forces.



Hua said the reports sounded like a slap in face to India, and once again proved that India had been inconsistent and self-contradictory in resolving the Sino-Indian border issue.



She said that India used the excuse of security concerns to obstruct China building roads on its own territory, but India's road building plan proved that it was saying one thing while doing another.



Hua said the western part of China-India border had not been delimited,and the two countries had agreed to maintain peace in border areas before the issue was finally resolved.



She said that India's construction of military infrastructure near the western section of the LAC did not help to maintain peace and stability in the western part of the border, nor did it help to ease the current tension between the two sides.

