India urged not to abuse duties

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/24 21:43:39

Anti-dumping probes into Chinese goods on the rise





In recent months, anti-dumping investigations launched by India against China have been on the rise. A total of 13 anti-dumping investigations have been initiated against Chinese products in 2017 so far, according to Gao, and since 1994 there have been a total of 212 cases.



India announced on Monday that it would impose anti-dumping duties of up to $136.21 per ton on imports of Chinese tempered glass, a material mostly used to protect touch-screen mobile devices, the Indian newspaper Economic Times reported.



"China has paid close attention to the increasing number of trade investigations launched by India. We urge India to use trade remedy measures in a cautious manner so as to avoid any negative influence on the bilateral trade relationship," Gao said.



He also stressed that China will be resolute in protecting the legal rights and interests of Chinese firms and will encourage and support the investigated firms in their response to the probes.



As members of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and major developing countries, China and India should join hands to maintain a free and open multilateral trade system as well as serving as stabilizers for global economic development, Gao noted.



"Dialogue and negotiation is the only effective mechanism for solving trade friction, and China is willing to work with India to establish such a platform," Gao said, adding that through cooperation, the two sides can achieve mutual benefits.



Gao also urged India to strictly follow international standards for foreign investment and avoid setting "discriminatory" entrance conditions targeting Chinese firms.



India is now tightening the rules for Chinese companies entering into its power transmission sector and stringently checking on both power and telecoms equipment for malware, Reuters reported on August 17.



"India's economy has maintained a robust growth rate, partly thanks to mounting foreign investment… So we believe that the Indian government is willing to create a fair, transparent and convenient investment environment for foreign investors, including Chinese firms," Gao noted.





