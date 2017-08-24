Oil, gas firms ahead of market expectations

Major Chinese oil and gas companies reported better-than-expected performance for the first half of 2017, according to their latest financial reports.



PetroChina Co saw its revenue grow 32 percent year-on-year to 975.9 billion yuan ($146.5 billion) in the first six months of 2017, according to the company's financial results published on the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday. And its net profit increased from 12.15 billion yuan in the same period last year to 12.68 billion yuan, the report showed.



The growth resulted from the steady economic recovery worldwide, the company said in the report, with supply and demand in the global oil market seen progressively moving toward a state of balance.



The financial results recorded by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) also beat market expectations. CNOOC recorded revenue of 92.4 billion yuan in the first six months, up 38.2 percent year-on-year, according to its financial report published on the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.





