JD.com Inc partners with Qihoo

JD.com Inc on Thursday said it had reached a deal to sell goods through the popular browser, search engine and app store of Qihoo 360 Technology Co, as China's second-biggest e-commerce firm seeks new ways of attracting users.



JD said it will share data with Qihoo 360 in a similar vein to partnerships with Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc and news feed app Toutiao, as it broadens sales channels to compete with Alibaba Group.



Unlike its bigger rival, JD has invested heavily in storage and logistics, leaving it struggling for profitability and adding to the importance of winning more customers.



