Takeoff imminent

Helicopter models are on display at the China International General Aviation Convention 2017, which kicked off on Thursday in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The number of foreign exhibitors accounted for 18 percent, and some are from countries along the route of the "Belt and Road" initiative, according to industry news site caacnews.com.cn. The potential market scale for the general aviation industry in China is expected to surpass 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion) by 2020. Photo: CFP






