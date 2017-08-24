H1 outbound M&A deals set record

Photo:CFP





Chinese mainland's outbound merger and acquisition (M&A) deals were at their highest level in years during the first half of 2017, despite government measures to rein in outbound investment, data showed on Thursday.



According to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a leading global auditing firm, the number of outbound M&A cases increased to 482 during the first half of 2017 from 473 a year earlier, while also outstripping the figures for 2015 and 2014.



But the value of outbound M&A deals dropped during the period. The PwC report showed overseas M&As by domestic companies amounted to $64.4 billion in the first half, down from $130.9 billion in the first half of 2016.



"The fact that the volume of outbound transactions is now at a record high indicates that deals with a sound strategic rationale are still encouraged," said Roger Liu, the PE leader for PwC's deals in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland.



According to the report, China's investment in Asia saw a significant increase in recent months. China completed 133 M&A deals in Asia in the first half of 2017, compared with 95 in the second half of 2016.



Chinese companies are having a closer relationship with many Asian countries because of the "Belt and Road" (B&R) initiative, Gabriel Wong, who heads PwC's China corporate finance team, said at a press conference on Thursday.



The surging number of outbound M&A deals goes against the stream as the government has tightened its policies toward overseas investment such as tighter supervision of capital outflows and government clarification on the areas of overseas investment that Chinese companies are not encouraged to enter or totally banned from, Liu noted.



The government recently restricted overseas investment in businesses such as real estate, hotels, movie centers and sports clubs.



According to Liu, some M&A deals in progress will be negatively affected by the government's restrictions on overseas investment, such as the real estate sector.



"But real estate M&A activity only accounts for a small percentage of outbound M&As, so it won't affect the general picture too much," Liu told the Global Times.



"Overall, the value of overseas investment in 2017 will be slower than in 2016 ... but Chinese companies will still be motivated to make moves abroad in the medium to long term spurred by clearer regulations and enforcement," Liu said, stressing that the government tightening management is a "good thing" for outbound investors.



The Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it will more closely examine the authenticity of overseas investment in order to rein in "irrational" outbound investment.



Despite robust outbound investment, overall M&As in China slumped in the first half of 2017. According to the PwC report, Chinese companies completed 5,010 M&As in the first half of 2017, compared with 5,365 in the first half of 2016. The value of those M&As slumped about 26.7 percent year-on-year to about $283 billion.



Ye Hang, a professor at the College of Economics of Zhejiang University, told the Global Times on Thursday that the downward pressure on China's real economy has been reflected in the country's M&A landscape.



"China's secondary industry is in the middle of supply-side structural reform to solve the issue of industrial gluts. Companies in these sectors have little capability to carry out M&As," Ye noted.



