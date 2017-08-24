COFCO to sell grain trader

Chinese State-owned food group COFCO is looking to sell the Latin American seeds business of Dutch-based grain trader Nidera, a company it fully took over in February, according to people familiar with its plans.



Morgan Stanley is advising COFCO on the sale, the sources said. They declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.



COFCO and COFCO International, the unit that runs Nidera's businesses, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.



Morgan Stanley declined to comment.





