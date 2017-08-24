Huawei leads revenue list

Huawei Investment& Holding leads the top 500 private enterprise list with revenue of more than 500 billion yuan ($75 billion) in 2016, according to rankings by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released on Thursday.



Shenzhen-based Huawei was followed by Suning Holdings Group Co, a Nanjing-based home appliance retailer, with annual earnings of 412.95 billion yuan.



The report said that six private companies achieved revenue of more than 300 billion yuan each in 2016.



The report said there are more companies going abroad to invest, as there were 1,659 deals in 2016, compared with 1,328 in 2015.