16 dead, more than 500 injured as Typhoon Hato batters South China

At least 16 people have been killed and 500 more injured after the strongest typhoon of the year, Typhoon Hato, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday.



Many southern provinces are still suffering the effects of the powerful typhoon, which made landfall in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, at around 12:50 pm Wednesday, traveling at a speed of 45 meters per second.



Neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is now experiencing heavy rains, with many residents saying online that their homes had been flooded and trees had been uprooted by strong winds, forcing them to stay indoors for safety.



"I saw people being blown over on the street and two cars collide into each other, causing a large fire," one resident of Yulin, Guangxi, told the Global Times.



Typhoon Hato, China's 13th storm of 2017, was the most powerful storm to hit the country this year, China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) said. The NMC issued a red alert for the typhoon on Wednesday.



By Thursday afternoon, the Guangxi government had relocated 127,800 residents living in typhoon-affected areas and warned fish farmers to return to shore ahead of the typhoon, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Xu Yilong, a fish farmer in Guanghai county, Guangdong Province, said he was receiving government updates about the typhoon every two hours on his phone, "There's nothing to panic about. We know Typhoon Hato will come early, so we are prepared," said Xu.



Traffic has also been impacted by Hato. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport had cancelled 298 flights by Wednesday afternoon and more than 450 flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled as Hato paralyzed the city's bus and ferry networks, the China News Service reported.



The Zhuhai government attached great importance to evacuation work at an artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which links Guangdong with Hong Kong and Macao, a China Central Television report said, adding that 15,000 people had been evacuated from the city by Wednesday evening.



