Shanxi finds large gas field

North China's Shanxi Province has discovered a large natural gas field with an estimated reserve of 545.6 billion cubic meters (bcm).It also has estimated coalbed gas and shale gas reserves of 12.7 trillion cubic meters.



Authorities discovered a large coal field in the area bordering Yushe, Zuoquan and Wuxiang counties in 2006. Further exploration found it contained high levels of gas.



Since exploration started in 2015, the field has been estimated to contain 241.5 bcm of coalbed gas and 304.1 bcm of shale gas.

