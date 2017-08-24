Beijing’s Xicheng district denies taking away singers without ‘certificates’ from local bars

Beijing's Xicheng district government refuted rumors that they took away singers without "singer's certificate" from bars last week, saying that the government only held talks with bar owners who organized performances against rules.



Xicheng district's cultural committee, along with other government bodies, held a joint inspection of the "bar street" in the Shichahai area, and halted performances in three bars which did not have certificates for commercial performances, the publicity office of the Xicheng district government said in a release on its Sina Weibo account on Thursday.



The office said they also examined the identity of nine staffers, including singers in these bars.



Articles began to circulate online after the inspection, claiming that the Xicheng government ransacked bars, checking performers' certificate and taking away the performers without the certificate. These articles also raised questions about "singer's certificate."



But the government clarified that the inspection merely targeted places that were holding performances against the rules, which did not mean forbidding performers from singing.



The cultural committee has notified bar operators about how to legally organize performances, including obtaining certificates. And they also notified operators about the inspections.



The certificate for singers and actors is issued by the performance industry association in a bid to strengthen the industry's self-discipline, the Xicheng government release said.



Global Times

