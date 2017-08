Figuratively Speaking

23.1%

Combined profits of China's SOEs gained 23.1 percent year-on-year to 1.66 trillion yuan from January-July.Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp reported a 30 percent rise in first-half net profit.Trade of Inner Mongolia along the " Belt and Road " initiative from January to July up 41 percent year-on-year.Hong Kong imported 71,777 kilograms of gold from the Chinese mainland in July.First-half net profit of Bank of Communications was 38.98 billion yuan, up 3.49 percent year-on-year.