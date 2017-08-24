Figuratively Speaking

23.1%
Combined profits of China's SOEs gained 23.1 percent year-on-year to 1.66 trillion yuan from January-July.30%
Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp reported a 30 percent rise in first-half net profit.41%
Trade of Inner Mongolia along the "Belt and Road
" initiative from January to July up 41 percent year-on-year. 71,777
Hong Kong imported 71,777 kilograms of gold from the Chinese mainland in July.
3.49%
First-half net profit of Bank of Communications was 38.98 billion yuan, up 3.49 percent year-on-year.