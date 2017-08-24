Europe egg scare shows ‘flaws’ in food alert system

Recalls of unsafe food products often reach consumers too late or not at all, the campaign group Foodwatch said Thursday, calling for tighter oversight after a Europe-wide scare erupted over insecticide-tainted eggs.



"The flawed communication about the fipronil-contaminated eggs is not an isolated case," the German branch of Foodwatch said in a report.



"Consumers routinely don't know about important food warnings. Often the companies and authorities decide on recalls too late, or sometimes not at all." Foodwatch said the failings in the food alert system "were once again on display with the lack of information from authorities in the recent scandal over the fipronil-contaminated eggs."



Millions of eggs have been pulled from supermarket shelves and destroyed. The scare has spread to 18 European countries. Officials in Germany, as in several other countries, have come under fire for not going public early enough with their concerns.



In its report, Calling for a Recall, Foodwatch said a study of 92 recalls in Germany over a year showed that just 53 percent were flagged on time on a government-run food safety website. In one case, a warning over possible listeria-tainted mushrooms only went online three days after authorities were notified.



Foodwatch said current food safety regulations were too vague and left "too much room for interpretation" as to when a recall is needed. It urged the government to take a more active role, as producers had a clear "conflict of interest" when it came to taking unsafe products off the market.





