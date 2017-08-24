Party, govt officials to manage largest Buddhist school

The Sertar Wuming Buddhist Institute in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: VCG

Three local Party and government officials from the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province have been appointed to manage one of the world's largest Buddhist learning centers in the region.The appointment was announced on Sunday. Experts noted that it is normal to assign officials to Buddhist schools, as they are more familiar with religious policies, but they will not interfere with teaching activities.Drapa, deputy head of Garze's public security bureau and a member of the bureau's Party committee, were appointed as head and Party chief of the Sertar Wuming Buddhist Institute in Sertar county respectively, according to a statement released on the news site people.cn on Monday.Two other officials were named as the school's deputy head and deputy Party chief, with one of them previously working at another county's United Front Work Department and Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau. The third official has worked in the translation department of Garze's Tibetology Research Center, the statement said."The appointments are based on the needs of the Buddhist school, and government and Party officials are more familiar with China's religious policies and are better managers," Li Decheng, a research fellow at the China Tibetology Research Center, told the Global Times on Thursday.Managing Buddhist schools has always been an important part of the local government's responsibility, and appointing local officials to the schools is a common practice across China, Penpa Lhamo, deputy head of the contemporary studies institute of the Tibet Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.The appointments will help the school operate in accordance with laws and will not affect its teaching, since the officials will be administrators, Lhamo said.Established in 1980 by Jigme Phuntsok, a preeminent monk, the academy attracts Tibetan Buddhist monks and nuns for studies and live in log cabins along the sprawling mountainside.In April, Gansu Provincial government appointed a former official surnamed Li from the provincial Religious Affairs Bureau, as deputy head of the Buddhist School of Gansu in April.