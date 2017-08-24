Lippi to stay on till 2019

Marcello Lippi will remain as China coach until at least the 2019 Asian Cup finals, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said Thursday.



The Italian, who replaced Gao Hongbo in October, has kept China's slim hopes of qualifying for the next year's World Cup finals alive since taking over.



China take on Uzbekistan and Qatar in their final two qualifiers over the coming weeks, with Lippi's team needing to win both and hope other results go their way to have any hope of progressing into the playoffs for a place in Russia.



"We will strictly carry out our contract with Lippi, which expires after the 2019 Asian Cup," the CFA said in a statement posted on their website on Thursday.





