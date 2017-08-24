Zlatan rejoins Man Utd

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season. He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances after joining United on a one-year deal as a free agent.



He missed the final weeks of United's campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.



But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and PSG forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.





