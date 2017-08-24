Hard lesson

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

In China, guanxi or relations matter a lot. It can help one get what seems far away, but it can also cost one dearly. Mr. Zhang from Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, was worried because his child could not go to a highly regarded primary school because his house is not in the school district. Zhang's "friend," surnamed Xu, came to his rescue, saying that he was an acquaintance of the president of the well-known primary school. As long as Zhang gave 380,000 yuan ($57,000) as the commission fee for him to mediate, Xu would help Zhang's son secure a place in the school. The wishful father did it right away. However, it turned out that Xu was a fraud who took the money to pay back his debts. Parents' worry for the future of their children can be understood, but they should think again when they are about to resort to abnormal means in the name of "love" for their children.