Dutch police detain second suspect after concert threat

Dutch police detained a second suspect on Thursday after a Spanish tip-off about a possible attack caused the cancellation of a rock concert in Rotterdam a day earlier.



The 22-year-old man was arrested during police raids in the southern province of Brabant on Thursday and was being questioned about the Rotterdam attack threat, the police said.



The arrest comes after police detained a Spanish driver on Wednesday night who was found near the concert venue with gas canisters in his van. He turned out to be a mechanic stopped for drunk driving with no apparent connection to the threat. Spanish police had tipped off the Dutch to potential danger at the Maassilo concert venue in Rotterdam where California band Allah-Las was set to play.



A judicial source in Spain said there was, however, no link to the vehicle attacks that killed 15 people in Spain last week where police also discovered a plot to make a powerful bomb out of gas canisters.



The concert was cancelled shortly before doors were to be opened for guests.





