Washington promises to strengthen Ukraine army

Sanctions against Russia ‘would remain’

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday the US was committed to helping Ukraine's military, and sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow stops supporting rebels and returns Crimea.



Mattis accused Russia of seeking to "redraw international borders" by force and said a new military aid package agreed with Ukraine would help Kiev defend itself.



"Mr President, we continue to support Ukraine and remain committed to building the capacity of your armed forces," Mattis said after meeting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for talks.



He said Washington had recently approved delivery of military equipment worth $175 million to Ukraine that would boost its defence capacities.



This brings total military aid to $750 million since 2015, although the issue of lethal weaponry is still under consideration, he added.



"On the defensive lethal weapons, we are actively reviewing it," he said.



"Defensive weapons are not provocative unless you are an aggressor. And surely Ukraine is not an aggressor."



Kiev has for several years pushed for help with lethal weapons, particularly anti-tank missiles, and the US Senate in 2015 approved a bill that allowed such deliveries.



However, the decision was ultimately opposed by the former administration of Barack Obama.



Mattis' visit to Kiev coincided with country festivities for Independence Day.



Twenty-four US soldiers participated in the military parade together with Ukrainian troops for the first time in the country's history.



"I am thankful to our American partners, first of all for the effective military aid from the first moments of Russian aggression," said Poroshenko. "We decided to expand this cooperation."



"Discussing these issues requires silence before the final decision," Poroshenko added, regarding the supply of lethal weapons. "I can say that as president I am pleased with the discussions."



"The US stands with Ukraine," Mattis said, accusing Moscow of "seeking to redraw international borders by force, undermining the sovereign and free nations of Europe."





