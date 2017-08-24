Carabao Cup curbs calamity but still looks clueless

Credit where it's due, the suits at the English Football League (EFL) have managed to outdo themselves once again. It seemed impossible based on past history - they had Donald Trump draw one round back in 1992 - but it turns out that hosting the draw for the EFL Cup in Beijing during the morning, local time, is special even for them.



The Carabao Cup, to give it its current full name after the Thai energy drinks manufacturer took over the naming rights this summer, was held in the Chinese capital as part of a "strategic plan to grow the EFL internationally," according to an EFL spokesperson. An interesting strategy given that it was not broadcast live in either China or England, arguably the only two places that might have any possible interest.



The third-round draw was announced only via the Carabao Cup's official Twitter account, and there might be good reason for that based on the mishaps of the previous two rounds. The first round was drawn in Thailand and is best remembered for Charlton Athletic being faced with the tough task of facing two teams according to the draw's accompanying graphic, while the second round was drawn in the Sky Sports studios in England and notable for former England international John Salako not being sure which team was home or away.



The risk of ridicule may have been reduced on Thursday but it was not cut out entirely. The draw was advertised as beginning at 11:15 am Beijing time, a fan-friendly 4:15 am back in Blighty, but only began at 4:37 am, much to the annoyance of those watching at home. It then took the best part of an hour to conclude the draw for the 16 matchups - apparently because each Tweet had to have the graphic produced - and bizarrely it was not announced as over until a complete set of fixtures was published at 12:28 pm.



With minds as sharp as theirs, Carabao and the EFL should think twice as to what their next move is. They stand at a crossroads and could damage the competition - one that has already suffered a drastic decline in status over recent years - beyond repair. The sponsors should at least be wary of the fates of their predecessors.



The Milk Marketing Board, Rumbelows and Littlewoods - the first three naming partners of the competition - have all disappeared without trace, either dissolved or bankrupt. Brewers Carling and Worthington have suffered in popularity, the latter in no small part because the Worthington Cup was known as the Worthless Cup during their partnership.



The chances of this season's Carabao Cup not earning a withering nickname and doing lasting damage appear slim, though. Thanks to Derby vs Grimsby being rearranged, the second-round game between Barnsley and Derby only takes place on September 19, during the same week as the third-round fixtures. They should be glad, in a way, at least they have made the League Cup unmissable.



The author is a Shanghai-based writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

