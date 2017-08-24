EPL spending sets new record

Further significant expenditure expected in final week

English Premier League (EPL) clubs' spending has set a new record for a single transfer window as the historically lavish spree reached 1.17 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) on Thursday.



With a week to go until the window closes, Deloitte's Sports Business Group says the 20 English top-tier teams have shattered the previous record of 1.165 billion pounds for one league in a single window, which was set by the Premier League last year.



Fueled by global broadcast rights deals totalling 8.4 billion pounds, 12 Premier League teams have broken their transfer record since the end of last season.



Liverpool's record went on 39 million pound Mohamed Salah, Arsenal broke theirs for 50 million pound Alexandre Lacazette, while Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton set new marks with the signings of Alvaro Morata, Davinson Sanchez and Gylfi Sigurdsson respectively.



Manchester City were the biggest spenders, with boss Pep Guardiola shelling out 221.5 million pounds, including 54 million on Tottenham defender Kyle Walker.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho splurged 145.8 million pounds on three players, with the marquee recruit, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, for a British record 75 million pounds.



Everton are currently third in the spending chart after paying 139.9 million pounds on new signings funded by the ­Lukaku sale.



Some fear the spending is unsustainable and could put the financial health of clubs at risk in the long term.



But Deloitte consultant Chris Stenson believes the unprecedented fees are in line with reasonable expectations, given the riches available to Premier League clubs from the record broadcast deals which took effect last season.



"The level of transfer expenditure in this summer's window has been extraordinary but when analyzed in the context of record broadcast, commercial and match-day revenues, Premier League clubs are spending within their means," he said.



Even newly promoted Huddersfield have broken their transfer record four times as the impact of the television deal is felt throughout the top flight.



Despite PSG paying a world record 200 million pounds to sign Brazil striker Neymar from Barcelona, the Premier League teams have easily out-gunned the other top European leagues.



There is every chance the new record will climb even higher as teams fine-tune their squads with more spending in the final days of the transfer market, which won't reopen until January.



"We expect further significant expenditure in the next seven days as clubs seek value in the market," Stenson said.





