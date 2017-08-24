35-place grid penalty for driver

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne will have a 35-place grid penalty for his home Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday due to power unit changes.



McLaren's engine partner Honda confirmed the rookie would collect the penalty, which will leave him either last on the grid or starting from the pit lane, after an update aimed at improving reliability. Drivers are penalized for ­exceeding their allocation of power units, and component parts, for the season.



Vandoorne, who will be the first Belgian to compete in his home race since Jerome d'Ambrosio in 2011, has scored one point so far this season with the Honda power unit lacking performance and reliability. McLaren announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old would be continuing with them next season.





