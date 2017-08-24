Milos Raonic out of US Open

Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open which starts Monday with a left wrist injury, the world No.11 announced Wednesday on Instagram.



Raonic, 26, said in the post he had a procedure on Wednesday to remove "portions of bone" that had been causing him discomfort for weeks.



Raonic is just the latest forced out of the tournament, which features a men's field headed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but missing injured Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and former finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan.





