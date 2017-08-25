8 dead, over 200 injured after typhoon Hato hit China's Macao

Eight people were confirmed dead and 200 others injured after typhoon Hato struck China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday, Macao SAR Chief Executive Chui Sai On said on Thursday.



The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (MGB) hoisted highest signal No. 10 at 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) Wednesday.



According to MGB radar map, Hato came across as near as 40 km to the south of Macao with a maximum wind speed of over 140 km per hour, bringing severe damage to the SAR.



According to Macao Civil Emergency Response Center, some 405 cases of accidents have been reported as of Thursday noon, including falling tiles and cement blocks from buildings, advertisement boards blown away, trees uprooted, and people trapped in elevators.



Many residents and civil groups volunteered to clean the streets and help the senior and the ill. Some restaurants offered free bottled water and food for those working in disaster relief effort.



Speaking at a press conference held in SAR government headquarters, Chui said Macao people have shown strong resilience and kind heart to help each other. He believed the SAR government and Macao people can overcome all the difficulties and rebuild their home as soon as possible.



As of Thursday evening, Macao's water and electricity supply have been resumed at basic level, with residents in some districts still queuing on streets to get water. Some power supply facilities were still flooded and Macao power company is working to repair those facilities.



Road traffic order has been restored since Thursday morning, but in some conjunctions cars still moved slowly.



All marine and air traffic have resumed operation after MGB canceled the wind and the tide warning signals.

