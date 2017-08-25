Police respond to active shooter situation in Charleston

Police officers in Charleston, US state of South Carolina, are responding to an "active shooter situation," authorities said on Thursday.



A shooting was reported just after noon in downtown Charleston near a row of restaurants and shops popular with tourists, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement.



The spokesman did not mention whether there were injuries or provide description of a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.



Local reports said the police department sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Police are asking people to stay inside and those outside to avoid the area.

