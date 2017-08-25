China's Super Dan reaches quarterfinals at badminton worlds

Five-time winner Lin Dan fought back from one game down to defeat England's Rajiv Ouseph to reach the last eight of the World Badminton Championships here on Thursday.



The seventh-seeded Lin, 33, also a twice Olympic champion, dropped the first game 14-21 to the world No. 20 before winning the next two 21-17, 21-16.



Lin, nicknamed "Super Dan" by his fans, was also pushed hard by Denmark's Emil Holst in Wednesday's third-round match but managed to go on by winning a three-game thriller.



He will next take on either fourth seed and fellow Chinese Shi Yuqi or Wong Wing Ki Vincent, the 12th seed from Hong Kong, China. Lin was beaten by Shi in this year's All England Open.

