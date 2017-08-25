Terror threat Rotterdam over: mayor

The specific terror threat of Wednesday night in Rotterdam was over, Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said on Thursday.



The threat of an attack around the Maassilo concert hall was over with the arrest of a 22-year-old man with a Dutch nationality from the city of Zevenbergen, in the province of North Brabant on early Thursday morning, Aboutaleb told national broadcaster NOS before attending a meeting of his city council. The house of the suspect is being searched.



In an interview with BNR Radio, Security and Justice Minister Stef Blok said that the arrested suspect had spread a message about the threat himself. Blok did not reveal how the suspect did that.



"We want to know why he has committed this idiot act," said Blok to BNR. "It was no false alarm. Fortunately, the threat has been transformed into action. A suspect has been arrested, and we are going to interrogate him firmly."



Spanish police had tipped their Dutch counterparts on the terror threat. According to Blok, the threat was so serious that the police and mayor Aboutaleb decided to cancel the concert of Allah-Las, a US pop band from California.



"Unfortunately, you sometimes have to take such measures," Blok said. "It was a very alarming message."



Frank Paauw, chief of the Rotterdam police, said to the NOS that there was concrete information about a "violent attack" at the Maassilo hall, with a specific time and the name of the band Allah-Las.



Therefore the concert was cancelled and the building was evacuated at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Whether or not an actual attack now has been prevented is being investigated.



The Dutch Special Intervention Service (DSI) entered the suspect's house around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning and arrested him. Neighbors told Dutch news show RTL Nieuws that he was "a nice and decent boy from a very ordinary family who lived in the house for thirty years".



There is no connection between the terrorist threat and the arrest on Wednesday night of a Spanish man driving a van with Spanish license plates. He draw the attention of a police officer, when he drove from one way to another on the Mijnsherenlaan street in Rotterdam. In his van the police found gas bottles.



The van was checked by the Dutch explosive ordnance disposal service and furthermore nothing special was found in his vehicle. This man appeared to be a mechanic, who had a logical explanation for the transport of the gas bottles. He was under the influence of an alcoholic substance. The man will be released as soon as he has finished his interrogation in a sober condition.



In additional, the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) said the reaction of the police to the terror threat was "alert and appropriate", regarding the current threat level. According to the NCTV , there is no reason to raise the threat level in the Netherlands.



The terrorist threat level in the Netherlands is on "substantial", level 4 on a scale of 5, since March 2013. That means the chance of an attack in the Netherlands is real but that there are no specific indications that terrorists are preparing to carry out an attack in the Netherlands.

