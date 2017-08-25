122 Chinese telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Cambodia

Suspects in telecoms scams are brought back to China from Cambodia at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2017. Cambodia on Thursday deported 122 Chinese nationals, including 16 women, suspected of operating a telecoms scam to extort money from victims in China, a senior police official said. (Xinhua/Wu Guangyu)
