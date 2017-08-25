122 Chinese telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Cambodia

Suspects in telecoms scams are brought back to China from Cambodia at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2017. Cambodia on Thursday deported 122 Chinese nationals, including 16 women, suspected of operating a telecoms scam to extort money from victims in China, a senior police official said. (Xinhua/Wu Guangyu)

Chinese police Thursday repatriated 122 telecom fraud suspects from Cambodia.Two planes carrying the suspects touched down at Chengdu Shuangliu International airport in Sichuan Province Thursday night. Handcuffed and masked, each suspect was led by two police officers as they disembarked the aircraft.The suspects were captured by Cambodian immigration officers in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province, on August 2. Mobile phones, bank cards, computers, and illegally collected personal information data of Chinese citizens were confiscated.The Cambodian authorities acted on a tip-off from a team of Sichuan police, who went to Cambodia in June to investigate telecom fraud and had repatriated the first 17 suspects.Sichuan police said they have repatriated 197 telecom fraud suspects from Cambodia and Indonesia so far this year.

