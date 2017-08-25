China, Uganda to deepen parliamentary cooperation

Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress(NPC), holds talks with Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang met with Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in Beijing Thursday, agreeing to deepen parliamentary communication and cooperation.Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said China-Uganda relations have scored new achievements in recent years under the leadership of the two countries' presidents.China is willing to enhance cooperation with Uganda in areas of infrastructure construction, energy and mineral resources development, processing and manufacturing, and agriculture, said Zhang.As legislative bodies, the NPC and the Uganda parliament should work for a better legal environment for business between the two countries, he said.China encourages and supports its enterprises to invest in Uganda, and also hopes that Uganda will help Chinese companies to resolve difficulties encountered in cooperation, said Zhang.He suggested the two sides advance cooperation in tourism, education and culture in a bid to enrich bilateral cooperation.China is ready to share experience with Uganda in state governance and legislation, especially the legislative experience in boosting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and attracting foreign investment, he said.Kadaga said the visit has increased her understanding about China.The Ugandan parliament attaches great importance to bilateral friendship and is ready to work with the NPC to advance cooperation in agriculture, irrigation, education and environment protection, she said.Uganda welcomes more investment from China, she added.Kadaga is visiting China from Aug. 21 to 26.