Pakistan calls for immediate US actions against terrorists in Afghanistan

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) rejected on Thursday allegations and insinuations against the country by US President Donald Trump, saying scapegoating Pakistan will not help stabilize Afghanistan situation, according to an official statement.



The statement came following a NSC meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Trump administration's South Asia strategy. The US president accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists through its "safe havens" in his Tuesday remarks.



The NSC meeting was attended by the country's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Navy as well as Air Force chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, cabinet members in capital Islamabad.



"We would like to see effective and immediate US military efforts to eliminate sanctuaries harboring terrorists and miscreants on the Afghan soil, including those responsible for fomenting terror in Pakistan," said the committee, advising the US administration that the Afghan war cannot be fought in Pakistan.



Urging the United States to acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror, the committee observed that Pakistan had to face the results of conflict in Afghanistan, including a deluge of refugees, a flow of drugs and arms, and terrorists' safe havens in eastern Afghanistan, where militant groups continue to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan.



The NSC said that being Afghanistan's immediate neighbor, Pakistan has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the country.



The committee also said that Pakistan had taken indiscriminate actions against all terrorist networks and sacrificed tens of thousands of troops and civilians in this fight, which finally resulted in improved security in the country.



The committee stressed that instead of any financial or material assistance, there should be an understanding and recognition of Pakistan's efforts, contributions and sacrifice of thousands of Pakistanis and over 120 billion US dollars of economic losses.



The NSC also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to continue to extend all possible cooperation to the international community for achieving the common objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the broader region.

