Britain's only female giant panda pregnant:report

Tian Tian, the only female Chinese giant panda
in Britain, is pregnant, local media reported in London Thursday.
If a cub is born, it would be the first birth of a panda in Britain.
Tian Tian, which means Sweetie in Chinese, has failed to produce a cub despite repeated artificial inseminations since her arrival at Edinburgh Zoo in December 2011.
The giant panda was born on Aug. 24, 2003 at the Beijing Zoo in China. She is currently living at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland.
Tian Tian and Yang Guang, meaning Sunshine in Chinese, are Britain's only pair of pandas. After their arrival, Edinburgh Zoo instantly became one of Scotland's most popular attractions.
Panda reproduction is very difficult, partly due to the very short breeding window with ovulation occurring only once a year.
The zoo said that a pseudopregnancy, in which female pandas show physiological and behavioral signs of pregnancy without actually being pregnant, is possible. Many female pandas undergo pseudopregnancy and Edinburgh Zoo is using a battery of tests to try to rule it out.